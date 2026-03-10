Man City closing in on the signing of £70 million Newcastle United star

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly progressing in their pursuit of Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento, with the Premier League champions identifying the England international as their leading target to strengthen the defensive flank.



According to Football Insider, City are working toward a potential agreement that could see the 23-year-old move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

No deal has been finalised, but sources suggest the transfer could reach around £70 million if negotiations advance.

City’s interest shows their ongoing effort to secure a long-term successor to former captain Kyle Walker, whose influence on the team has gradually diminished as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Livramento has been a huge hit at Newcastle United

Livramento has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Newcastle United, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic young full-backs.

Since arriving at St. James’ Park, the England international has demonstrated the pace, defensive awareness, and attacking ability that have made him one of the league’s best players in his position.

Livramento’s performances have been particularly notable for his versatility. While naturally a right-back, he has also shown the ability to operate on the opposite flank when required, providing versatility that modern top clubs value highly.

Man City are looking for a long term solution

Man City’s interest in Livramento stems from their desire to refresh the right side of defense.

Kyle Walker played a pivotal role during the most successful period in the club’s history, contributing to multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph under Pep Guardiola.

Despite Walker leaving the club, City’s recruitment team has been searching for a long-term replacement capable of maintaining the team’s defensive balance and attacking width.

Livramento’s pace and technical ability make him an attractive option for Guardiola’s tactical system, which often requires full-backs to contribute both in defensive transitions and in possession.

