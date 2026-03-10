Manchester United and Chelsea flags (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is not a key player for the London club, and they would be prepared to sanction his departure. According to NT Vascainos, the player is valued at €40 million, and Manchester United are the ‘frontrunner’ to secure his signature.

The Brazilian is highly rated, and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for Manchester United. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old will add physicality, technical attributes and drive to the team.

He has impressed under Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg, but he has failed to hold down a regular starting spot at Chelsea. It would be ideal for him to move on. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Manchester United is among the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting. If they can offer him regular gametime, it could be the ideal move for him.

Manchester United are looking to build for the future, and signing the young Brazilian could be a wise decision. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the investment could prove to be a masterstroke in the long-term. The player has the ability to justify the €40 million price tag in the future.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea is willing to sanction his departure to a rival club.

Manchester United has an excellent record of grooming young players. They have helped several young players develop into superstars in the past. They could also play a role in the development of the Brazilian midfielder.