Man United ready to target Barcelona star but expected to face instant rejection

Manchester United’s reported interest in Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde appears unlikely to lead anywhere this summer, with the Spanish club determined to keep hold of the highly rated left-back.



According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have no intention of allowing the 22-year-old to leave, viewing him as an essential part of their long-term plans.

United’s recruitment team continues to evaluate several positions ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

While the club had been linked with Balde in recent weeks, their priorities now appear to lie elsewhere following defensive reinforcements earlier in the season.

Barcelona are committed to keep Balde

Balde has emerged as one of Barcelona’s most promising academy graduates in recent years.

Since breaking into the first team, the Spanish international has impressed with his pace, attacking intent, and ability to contribute both defensively and offensively down the left flank.

Barcelona’s leadership reportedly see Balde as a pillar of the club’s future defensive structure.

The club has invested heavily in developing young talent through its academy, and Balde represents one of the most successful products of that system in recent seasons.

Because of his importance, Barcelona have reportedly dismissed the possibility of negotiating his departure.

Man United are planning to sign a new left-back

Man United’s initial interest in Balde was linked to their search for long-term solutions on the left side of defense.

However, the club recently secured the signing of Patrick Dorgu, who is expected to compete for the left-back role moving forward.

Dorgu’s arrival has effectively reduced the urgency of pursuing another player in that position.

Instead, United’s recruitment strategy is expected to focus on other areas of the squad.

Reports indicate that the club is prioritising a new left-sided attacker, along with additional reinforcements in central midfield and possibly central defense as part of their broader rebuilding project.

