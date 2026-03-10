Man United interested in blockbuster move for PSG superstar to replace Rashford

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly identified PSG winger Bradley Barcola as one of the leading candidates to strengthen their attack this summer, as the club prepares for a potential reshuffle on the left wing.



The French winger has been added to United’s shortlist of attacking targets, with the club anticipating a major change in the position following the likely permanent departure of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, as reported by a source on X.

United’s recruitment team is already evaluating options capable of filling the gap left by Rashford, who has spent part of the season on loan at the Catalan club and is expected to complete a permanent move in the coming months.

Barcola’s rapid rise at PSG has not gone unnoticed

Barcola has emerged as one of the most exciting young attackers in European football over the past two seasons.

The 23-year-old winger built his reputation in Ligue 1 with Lyon before continuing his development after a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has impressed with his pace, technical ability, and direct attacking style.

Barcola is particularly known for his ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations.

His dribbling, acceleration, and creativity in the final third have made him a dangerous outlet on the left flank, while his growing goal contribution has further enhanced his reputation.

Why Man United are looking for a new winger

Rashford’s expected move to Barcelona has accelerated United’s search for a new wide attacker.

Rashford has been a central figure at Old Trafford for years, but his likely exit means the club must now find a player capable of replicating his pace and goal threat from the left side of the attack.

Barcola’s age and skill set make him an appealing option. United’s recruitment strategy in recent windows has focused on signing younger players with high potential and resale value, and the French international fits that profile perfectly.

