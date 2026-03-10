A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young attacking talents in European football, and he has impressed with his performances in Germany and in Europe. Manchester United have been monitoring him closely, and they could look to make a move in the summer.

They have added Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to the attacking unit at the end of the season, but they are looking to add more depth in the wide areas. Diomande would be a superb long-term investment for them. He would add pace, flair, and unpredictability.

Manchester United have recently sent scouts to watch him in action, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I can say it’s not meaning that Man Utd are going to sign Yan Diomande, but it’s showing that Man Utd maintain a concrete interest in the player. “Man Utd people, scouts, were in attendance for the last game played by Red Bull Leipzig against Augsburg. I think Yan Diomande scored a goal. He’s playing very well recently. “It’s not just about the goals. The assist, you can feel he’s an electric winger, very good one-v-one, very fast. He’s a player that several clubs are following, not only Man Utd, but the presence of Man Utd again to follow the player against Augsburg is showing that they are keeping a close eye on the player.”

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the 19-year-old. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Regular action in the Premier League could help him improve further.