Summer signing could leave Tottenham are just one season at the club

Tottenham midfielder Xavi Simons could become one of the players attracting significant transfer interest during the upcoming summer window.



According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the Dutch international may consider leaving Spurs at the end of the 2025/26 season as speculation grows about his future in north London.

Tottenham are enduring a turbulent campaign in the Premier League, with inconsistent performances leaving the club fighting to secure stability in the table.

Such uncertainty has inevitably raised questions about the future of several key players, including Simons.

Simons has struggled for consistency at Tottenham

Since joining Tottenham, Simons has not been able to prove himself like he did in the Bundesliga.

The Dutchman has struggled to perform consistently for Spurs this season and that has been one of the reasons of their poor form this.

Simons is most effective as an advanced playmaker, capable of linking midfield and attack while creating scoring opportunities for teammates.

However, Tottenham’s overall inconsistency this season has limited the team’s ability to fully maximise his strengths.

Changes in management and tactical adjustments have also created an environment in which several players are reassessing their long-term prospects at the club.

Relegation could have serious consequences for Spurs

If Tottenham fail to survive the drop, a mass exodus is practically guaranteed. Spurs currently sit just a single point above the bottom three.

Simons is reportedly the club’s highest earner, taking home an estimated £195,000-a-week—a wage packet that would be completely unsustainable in the Championship.

While his current contract runs until 2030, elite European clubs are already closely monitoring the situation.

Ultimately, Simons’ immediate future is entirely intertwined with Tottenham’s desperate survival bid over the next two months.

If Igor Tudor cannot immediately right the ship and Spurs suffer the unthinkable humiliation of relegation, the young playmaker’s Premier League adventure will likely end before it ever truly found its footing.

