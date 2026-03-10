Soon-to-be free agent midfielder could start transfer battle between Arsenal and Barcelona

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt could be on the move this summer, with Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly among the clubs keeping a close watch on his situation.



According to Sky Sports Deutschland journalist Patrick Berger, both European giants are monitoring the German international as he approaches the final months of his contract in Dortmund.

Brandt has yet to begin formal discussions with any club regarding his next destination.

However, the 29-year-old is understood to be seriously considering a move abroad when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Brandt’s situation at Borussia Dortmund

Brandt has been a key figure for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019. Known for his creativity, technical ability, and versatility across attacking midfield roles,

Brandt has consistently contributed to Dortmund’s attacking play.

Over the past few seasons, he has often been deployed as a central playmaker but is equally comfortable operating on the wings or in deeper creative positions.

His vision, passing range, and ability to unlock defences have made him a valuable component of Dortmund’s attacking system.

Despite his importance to the squad, Brandt’s contract situation has created uncertainty about his future.

With his current deal set to expire this summer, Dortmund face the possibility of losing one of their most experienced players on a free transfer.

Interest from Arsenal and Barcelona is increasing

Both Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Brandt.

Arsenal’s interest appears linked to the club’s desire to add experienced creative options to their midfield as they continue to compete for major honours under Mikel Arteta.

Brandt’s technical qualities could make him a useful addition to Arsenal’s squad depth, particularly as the club balances domestic and European competitions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been actively searching for creative midfielders capable of operating between the lines.

The Catalan club’s financial constraints have often forced them to prioritise players available on free transfers, making Brandt an appealing option.

