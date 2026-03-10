Report: AC Milan plotting cut-price summer swoop for Man City defender

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly evaluating the possibility of signing Manchester City defender Nathan Aké as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the next season.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Serie A club has added the Netherlands international to their shortlist, with the potential to secure him for a relatively modest fee compared to his market value.

Milan’s recruitment team is actively exploring opportunities to reinforce the back line, particularly with an eye on adding experienced defenders who can contribute immediately at the highest level.

Aké’s situation at Manchester City has therefore attracted attention, especially with his contract currently set to run until 2027.

Nathan Ake’s role at Man City

Aké has been a reliable member of Pep Guardiola’s squad since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in 2020.

While not always a guaranteed starter, the 31-year-old has played an important role in City’s defensive rotation during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

The primary catalyst behind Milan’s opportunistic interest is Aké’s contract situation at the Etihad Stadium.

His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027, meaning he will enter the precarious final 12 months of his contract at the end of this current campaign.

AC Milan are looking for experienced defenders

AC Milan have been reassessing their defensive structure as they plan for the coming seasons.

The club is seeking experienced players capable of strengthening the squad while also fitting into their tactical approach.

Reports from Italy suggest that because his contract expires in 2027, Man City may consider reasonable offers if they decide to refresh parts of their defensive unit.

Aké’s exceptional versatility is a massive draw for the Milan brass. Capable of operating flawlessly as a traditional center-back, a left-sided defender in a back three, or aggressively stepping up as an inverted left-back, he would provide invaluable depth.

A move to San Siro would offer Aké a fresh, prestigious challenge and a more guaranteed starting role in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

