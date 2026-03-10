Inter Milan, Real Madrid and PSG ready to battle for 'outstanding' Liverpool star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are facing a critical situation regarding the future of Ibrahima Konaté, with the French defender attracting growing interest from several of Europe’s top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.



Negotiations over a new contract at Anfield have reportedly stalled, placing the centre-back’s long-term future in doubt, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

With Konaté now entering the final months of his current deal, the uncertainty surrounding his situation has intensified speculation across Europe.

Clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan are closely monitoring developments, aware that the opportunity to sign a defender of his calibre could soon become available.

Liverpool working to keep their defensive leader

Liverpool’s hierarchy are reportedly determined to keep the 26-year-old at the club and have already presented their most lucrative salary proposal to date in an attempt to convince him to stay.

The club’s leadership wants clarity on the situation as soon as possible, hoping to avoid a prolonged saga that could extend deep into the summer window.

Keeping Konaté is seen internally as a priority, particularly as Liverpool continue reshaping their squad for the next phase of their project.

The French defender has been desrcribed as ‘outstanding‘ by club captain Virgil Van Dijk.

Europe’s elite show interest in the French defender

Real Madrid have reportedly placed Konaté high on their defensive shortlist as they plan for the future of their back line.

Inter Milan are also believed to be exploring a move as part of their defensive rebuild. With experienced defenders Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi expected to depart as free agents, the

Italian club are seeking younger options capable of leading their defence in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain continue to monitor the situation closely, though reports suggest the player may favour a move elsewhere in Europe if he leaves England.

Liverpool remain eager to secure his long-term commitment, but interest from some of Europe’s most powerful clubs ensures the situation remains far from straightforward.

Liverpool handed major blow before Galatasaray clash as key player is ruled out