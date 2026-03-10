(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are going through a difficult run of form, and they are fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Naturally, several players from the London club have been linked with moves away in the summer. The 19-year-old midfielder Archie Gray has also been linked with an exit. However, a report from Sports Boom claims that the player has reassured the London club that he will not push for a move elsewhere if they are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Archie Gray wants Spurs stay

The development will come as a huge boost for Tottenham, and his display of loyalty will certainly lift the spirits around the club. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can turn things around in the coming weeks. They have quality players at their disposal, and they will hope that interim manager Igor Tudor can bring out the best in them.

Thomas Frank failed to get the best out of his team, and he was eventually shown the door. The former Juventus manager has not been able to make his mark since replacing the Danish boss. He will be desperate to help Tottenham and secure safety in the Premier League. A club of their stature should be pushing for Champions League football every season; instead, they find themselves in a battle for survival.

Gray is a target for top clubs

They will need to stay up in order to keep their best players. Even though the 19-year-old prodigy is prepared to continue at Tottenham, they simply cannot afford to go down.

They are likely to lose several top players if they are relegated in the summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham paid £40 million for Gray, and he is thought to be on the radar of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The two clubs could look to test their resolve with a £55 million offer in the summer.