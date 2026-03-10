Tottenham would face competition from Real Madrid to appoint top manager target

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly assessing several managerial candidates as they prepare for a possible change in leadership ahead of next season, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as one of the names under consideration.



According to sources cited by ESPN, the Argentine coach has been placed on the club’s shortlist as the Spanish giants evaluate options to replace Álvaro Arbeloa.

Discussions regarding the club’s future direction are ongoing, with president Florentino Pérez believed to be closely involved in shaping the next phase of Real Madrid’s sporting project.

Pochettino, who has also been linked with a move to his former club Tottenham, is a man in demand and after the World Cup in the summer this year, the Premier League and the La Liga sides are expected to make a move for him.

Real Madrid are assessing their next manager target

Real Madrid’s leadership has reportedly begun reviewing potential managerial candidates.

While no final decision has been made regarding Arbeloa’s future, sources suggest the club is preparing for the possibility of a change in the dugout.

Arbeloa, a former Real Madrid player, has been part of the club’s coaching structure for several years and has worked closely within the organization’s development system.

However, managing Real Madrid comes with immense expectations, and the club’s leadership regularly reassesses its direction to ensure continued competitiveness at both domestic and European levels.

The former Spanish defender was given the job following Xabi Alonso’s sacking this season and since then he has struggled to steady the ship.

Tottenham are also monitoring Pochettino

The North London club, currently battling relegation in the Premier League, are looking to stabilise their club and they feel Pochettino is the right man to do that job.

The manager has reportedly shown interest in moving back to Tottenham despite their struggles.

With Real Madrid now entering the picture, Pochettino would certainly favour a move to the La Liga giants.

It would give him the chance to manage in La Liga again and work closely with some world class players like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. and others.

