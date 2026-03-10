New update in Tottenham's manager search (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Mateus Mane.

The player is reportedly valued at £50 million, and Tottenham are hoping to make a move for him in the summer if they can avoid relegation. It has been a disappointing season so far, and they are fighting for survival.

Mateus Mane could leave

On the other hand, Wolves are more or less certain to be relegated in the summer. They are likely to lose important players at the end of the season, and the 18-year-old could be on his way out of the club.

As per SportsBoom, Manchester United and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the talented young attacker. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Mane has 13 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Mane could be a useful signing

Spurs need more quality on the flanks, and the 18-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition for them. However, the asking price could be an issue. Tottenham operate with a strict budget, and they will not want to overpay for the young attacker. There is no doubt that Mane can compete at the highest level, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

The opportunity to join clubs like Tottenham, Liverpool or Manchester United will be exciting for him. He will look to compete at a high-level and fight for trophies. If Tottenham can survive in the top flight, they could be an interesting destination for the player.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United are better placed to fight for major trophies and could be more attractive destinations. It remains to be seen what the player decides.