West Ham duo certain to leave the club in summer

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been told that both Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summervilla could leave the club even if the Hammers avoid relegation.



Struggling to find consistency this season, the Hammers have flirted with relegation all season.

That has put the future of some of their key players into question as clubs are sensing they have an opportunity to steal key players from the Hammers.

The chances of relegation this season are huge but even if they stay in the Premier League, Keith Wyness believes that Bowen and Summerville will leave the club for a new challenge elsewhere.

West Ham United have been warned

Former Everton CEO Wyness believes that the Hammers will be active in the summer transfer window to make big changes to the squad.

He told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast: “I think Bowen and Summerville were already talked about in January as moving on, and I’m pretty sure they’re nailed on to go as well in the summer.

“So West Ham is going to be a very active club in terms of restructuring the squad, no matter which division they’re in. And also, I would just add that West Ham have never really done well in having a stable established sporting director position and group in there.

“There always seems to have been friction with managers and that never quite worked out. And that’s coming home to roost now in terms of the performances of the squad right now. And again, will that mean that will they have a really cohesive strategy going into the summer?

“It’s a club in deep problems right now, and some deep-rooted problems that stem right to the top. So let’s see where they get on with this relegation battle, but certainly, financially, and I think football wise, there’s some big question marks and some big red lights flashing right now.”

Bowen and Summerville face uncertain future

Bowen is West Ham’s talisman, captain, and easily their most consistent performer. He is tied down to a long-term contract until 2030, which protects his value.

However, as an established England international, playing Championship football is simply out of the question.

Aston Villa have reportedly started making initial inquiries about his availability for the summer window.

If West Ham manage to stay up, they will demand an astronomical, “hands-off” fee to even consider letting him go. However, if the club is relegated, a massive transfer scramble is expected.

Summerville has been in electric form in the second half of the 2025/26 season, scoring crucial goals and carrying much of West Ham’s attacking threat alongside Bowen. This purple patch has naturally put him on the radar of several top clubs across Europe.

But, just like Bowen, if relegation happens, Summerville will be one of the first out the door to help plug the financial gaps that come with dropping down a division.

Report: West Ham land highly-rated youngster after his departure from Arsenal