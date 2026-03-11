Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly two clubs on red alert as Alexis Mac Allister looks to have decided to leave Liverpool.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Argentina international has 19 goals in 137 appearances for Liverpool, helping them win the Premier League title last season, but it seems he now wants a new challenge.

According to Fichajes, Mac Allister has notified the Reds of his desire to leave as he wants to make the move out of the Premier League.

The report names Real Madrid and PSG as Mac Allister’s main suitors, and it’s certainly easy to imagine the 27-year-old being a success with either of those teams.

Alexis Mac Allister transfer blow for Liverpool

Mac Allister has been an important player for LFC, so if he really is looking to leave Anfield then it’s going to be hard to replace him.

The former Brighton man is a fine all-rounder in midfield, providing work rate, quality on the ball, and an eye for the occasional goal from the middle of the park.

Having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz last summer, and with Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract, it’s far from ideal that another key part of this squad could be moving on.

Alexis Mac Allister TOTAL SCORE: 14/25 Transfer fee ** Performance *** Achievements **** Career phase ** Squad need ***

We’ve given Mac Allister to Real Madrid a Transfer Fit rating of 14/25 – find out more about how it works here.

Could the Premier League lose big players?

It’s been a strange season in the Premier League, with many fans and pundits bemoaning a dip in the overall entertainment value of the competition.

Arne Slot himself has said he’s not finding the football here much of a joy to watch anymore, and it will be interesting to see if that leads to players like Mac Allister looking to move abroad.

Fichajes’ report makes it clear that Mac Allister wants to try something different from the fast and frenetic pace of English football.

It’s always been a highly competitive league, but it seems to be getting even more so, while the style of play is also increasingly physically demanding and based a lot around set piece tactics and physicality, rather than free-flowing, attack-minded football.