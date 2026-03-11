(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Ethan Nwaneri has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is currently on loan at French outfit Marseille, and there have been rumours that he could leave Arsenal permanently in the summer. However, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Arsenal values the player highly and has no plans to let him leave in the summer.

Ehtan Nwaneri set for Arsenal return

Nwaneri will return to his parent club at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if he’s given the opportunity to hold down a starting spot at Arsenal next season.

Romano said on YouTube: “So, it has been different compared to the expectations for Nwaneri. But, at the moment, I can guarantee that Arsenal maintain full confidence in the player. “So, Arsenal are waiting for him to complete the season at Olympique Marseille for this final 10, 11 games and then come back to the club, come back to Arsenal. They believe in Nwaneri 100%. “So, the message from Arsenal is still optimistic. In the summer, they will speak to the player to understand what’s the best situation for him, whether it’s staying at Arsenal or maybe going on loan somewhere else. “So, they will assess all the options with the player. But Arsenal maintain full trust in Ethan.”

Nwaneri is an elite talent

The 18-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he needs regular game time in order to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal will not benefit him. If they cannot provide him with regular opportunities, they should consider sending him out on loan. He is a promising young player with a bright future, and regular football will bring out the best in him.

A loan spell could help him continue his development with regular opportunities. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.