Arsenal are interested in signing the SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi.

The 20-year-old Swiss midfielder has impressed in the Bundesliga, and Arsenal are hoping to secure his signature at the end of the season. He could cost around £43 million, according to TEAMtalk, and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal is prepared to pay up for him.

They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and they should be able to convince the player to join the club as well. Other clubs are monitoring his progress, and Arsenal might need to act quickly in order to win the race for his signature.

The highly talented box-to-box midfielder will add energy, drive, and creativity to the team. His arrival will be bad news for Christian Norgaard, who has already struggled for regular opportunities since joining the London club. It is fair to assume that signing the Bundesliga midfielder will signal the end of Norgaard at Arsenal.

The 32-year-old joined Arsenal in the summer of 2025, and he has played 56 minutes of Premier League football this season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The young midfielder will need regular opportunities to continue his development. He must seek assurances on game time before joining Arsenal. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development.

The technically gifted midfielder has the qualities to succeed in English football, and Arsenal could nurture him into a future star. They have done well to groom young players in the past.

Mikel Arteta has done well in handling young players since taking over at Arsenal as well. He could play a key role in developing the 20-year-old midfielder. Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard for the youngster. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal.