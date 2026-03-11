Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after beating Brighton (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit by signing Anis Hadj Moussa from Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old has done well for the Dutch outfit, and he has attracted the attention of multiple Premier League clubs with his performances. He has established himself as one of the finest dribblers in Europe right now, and Arsenal could use some unpredictability in the final third.

The player is likely to cost around €35 million, according to SportsBoom. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal is prepared to pay. They have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and they should be able to convince the player as well. The opportunity to join the London club will be exciting for him.

The player is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Newcastle United as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be tempting for him, and he will look to join a big club where he can fight for trophies.

Arsenal have signed players like Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, but they are still missing that extra bit of ingenuity in the final third. Moussa might be able to add more cutting-edge to the attacking unit. Moussa has 17 goal contributions this season.

The report claims that the 23-year-old has one of the best dribble success percentages in the top European leagues this season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. They are looking to win the Premier League title this season, and they will be an attractive destination for most players. They should look to bring in a quality wide player and a striker in the summer.