Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur starlet Archie Gray, according to renowned German journalist Christian Falk.

Despite previous links suggesting the Bavarian giants were monitoring the versatile 19-year-old, Falk has clarified that the Bundesliga leaders have other priorities for their summer recruitment.

Gray, who joined Spurs from Leeds United for £40 million in 2024, has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise calamitous season for the North London club. However, it appears his future does not lie at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich not interested in Archie Gray

Speaking to CFBayern, Christian Falk dismissed the rumours of a potential move, claiming that Bayern Munich are ‘not interested’ in signing Archie Gray.

The primary reason for Bayern’s lack of interest is their commitment to their own youth setup.

While there is no doubt about Gray’s quality, Bayern already possess a strong pool of emerging talent coming through their academy ranks.

The club is reportedly focused on the development of 19-year-old Lennart Karl, who has already broken into Vincent Kompany’s first-team squad, as well as highly-rated prospects David Santos and Noel Aseko.

Archie Gray could be a man in demand if Spurs are relegated

While Bayern have bowed out of the race, a move to Germany remains a distinct possibility.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering Gray as a potential long-term replacement for Julian Brandt, who is expected to leave the Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have also shown interest in the talented player.

The interest in Gray comes amid growing uncertainty at Tottenham. Currently sitting just one point above the relegation zone following a string of defeats under interim boss Igor Tudor, Spurs could face a mass exodus of talent if the unthinkable happens and they drop into the Championship.

Gray’s versatility, having played at right-back, center-back, and across the midfield this season, has also attracted interest from Real Madrid.

However, reports suggest the youngster has reassured Spurs that he is prepared to ‘lead the fightback’ even if they are relegated.

Whether Tottenham can resist substantial bids for their £55 million-rated generational talent remains to be seen.