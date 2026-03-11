Senior figures make decision on Chelsea star amid Man United transfer interest

There's a Chelsea transfer update on Liam Delap (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Senior figures at Chelsea have reportedly decided that Liam Delap is not going to be allowed to leave this summer as they’re confident he can turn his Blues career around.

Delap joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town last summer and has not made the best start to life at Stamford Bridge, with just two goals in 28 appearances in all competitions so far.

Still, it seems Chelsea remain confident that the 23-year-old will come good and mainly blame injury problems for his disappointing debut campaign, according to Sky Sports, as cited by the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea fans will likely have mixed feelings about this Delap transfer update, as he’s looked out of his depth so far but perhaps deserves a bit more time to develop and improve.

Mixed reports over Liam Delap’s Chelsea future as Man United still keen on transfer

Delap continues to be eyed by Manchester United, as we recently reported, with the Red Devils having notably been keen on the England Under-21 international before he joined Chelsea.

It may be that Delap will come good, but CFC supporters will be desperate to see their club prioritising players that can make an impact straight away.

At the same time, however, it would undoubtedly be a big blow if the west London giants allowed Delap to join a rival like Man Utd and he ended up flourishing there.

Liam Delap Chelsea stats Games Goals Premier League 20 1 Champions League 3 1 League Cup 2 0 FA Cup 3 0

Chelsea’s striker curse continues

Chelsea fans will be optimistic about Joao Pedro’s form this season, but for the most part they continue to really struggle when it comes to signing strikers.

Delap has flopped, just as Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku did in recent times, while going further back they have also brought in big names like Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Radamel Falcao, and Gonzalo Higuain, only to find them performing well below expectations.

Building around Pedro is now surely what Chelsea need to focus on, and Delap could therefore still be a decent squad player or backup, but some fans will also question the logic of keeping someone who just seems to have found this move too big a step up.