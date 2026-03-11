(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in signing the FC Koln winger Said El Mala.

According to German publication Kicker, Chelsea is making serious efforts to sign the 19-year-old attacker at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if they can get that deal done. The player has registered 12 goal contributions this season, and he has impressed with his performances in German football.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

He has the technical attributes for the Premier League as well, and he could be a very useful acquisition for Chelsea. They need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-one situations. They need to add more unpredictability in the final third.

El Mala could be a solid long-term acquisition for Chelsea. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting for the young attacker as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and bring out the best in him.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are on the player as well. They have an ambitious project and are looking to build a team capable of regularly fighting for trophies. They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 19-year-old would be an asset for them. It will be interesting to see whether they can convince the player to join the club rather than move to Chelsea.

El Mala will look to play regularly at a high-level and both clubs could be interesting opportunities for him. It will be interesting to see what he decides in the end.