Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has “serious chances” to leave the club this summer, following a nightmare season that has left the North London side fighting for Premier League survival.

Despite signing a new four-year contract extension just last August, the 27-year-old’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is now shrouded in uncertainty.

Taking to X, Romano revealed: “Cuti Romero has serious chances to leave Tottenham in the summer. Top clubs have started to call as exit is a possibility despite new deal signed last summer. Romero could be open to a sale, as Telegraph and TyC Sports reported.”

Cristian Romero could leave Tottenham

The World Cup winner is reportedly frustrated with the club’s lack of ambition and the chaotic managerial changes that have seen Igor Tudor struggle to stabilise a squad left in disarray by Thomas Frank.

Romero’s relationship with the club hierarchy has reportedly hit a breaking point, particularly after he publicly criticised the board earlier this season.

Several European heavyweights have already registered interest. Atletico Madrid remain long-term admirers, with Diego Simeone reportedly viewing Romero as the ideal leader for his defense.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the situation closely, especially with the Argentine potentially available for a fee in the region of £60 million.

Tottenham also open to selling Romero as part of squad rebuild

While the ‘world-class‘ Romero’s departure would be a massive blow to the fans, the Spurs hierarchy appears increasingly resigned to a parting of ways.

It has been reported that the club is planning a ruthless summer overhaul, with Romero identified as one of the primary high-value assets to be cashed in on to fund a rebuild.

Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has previously hinted that the club must balance the books to comply with financial regulations, and selling an unsettled captain for significant money is ‘best for all paries’.

With Spurs currently sit 16th in the table, the prospect of a summer firesale is becoming more likely as the club prepares for a total reset.