Legendary goalkeeper sends classy message to Tottenham's Antonin Kinsky after humiliating moment

Guglielmo Vicario of Tottenham Hotspur embraces his teammate Antonin Kinsky (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has sent a classy social media message to Tottenham’s Antonin Kinsky after his horror-show against Atletico Madrid.

Kinsky was brought into the starting line up for Spurs against Atletico in something of a surprise call from interim manager Igor Tudor, who then subbed the young shot-stopper after just 15 minutes.

Things couldn’t really have gone much worse for Kinsky, who conceded three goals, including making one absolutely shocking mistake, in that opening quarter-of-an-hour period.

Still, Tudor has received strong criticism for publicly shaming his ‘keeper by starting him in such a big game and then substituting him so quickly, with De Gea sending a clear message of support…

No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position. Keep your head up and you will go again. — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 10, 2026

Footballing world rallies around Antonin Kinsky

This was a really nice touch by De Gea as Kinsky must be going through his own personal hell right now after such a disastrous outing last night.

The 22-year-old is still relatively inexperienced and learning the game, and surely needed backing from Tudor at that crucial moment.

Another former Man Utd ‘keeper, Peter Schmeichel, also stood up for Kinsky when he spoke on punditry duty after the game.

The Red Devils legend slammed Tudor for putting him in such a difficult position and seriously harming his career.

“This will be a moment that everybody in football will remember when they see or hear (Kinsky’s) name…You’ve got to stick with him at least until half-time… He’s absolutely killed his career. I feel really sorry for him,” Schmeichel said.

Joe Hart also criticised Tudor’s decision on TNT Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “To get to this level, signed by Spurs, one mistake does not alter you. That is a technical error, but what precedes that… was it the right decision? Maybe it was. But what I saw after…

“I hate being reactive because I like to know all the facts. But the fact he has taken him off in that situation having played him… he is young, 22, he is not a man, he has done nothing to try and hurt Spurs.”