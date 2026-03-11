Enzo Fernandez celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea central midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain amid some uncertainty over his long-term future.

The Argentina international has been one of the major signings of the Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali ‘BlueCo’ project, but it seems he might not be staying for the long term after all.

That’s according to a report from L’Equipe, who cast some doubt over Fernandez seeing out his long-term contract with Chelsea as he prepares to play against transfer suitors PSG in the Champions League this evening.

We’ve previously covered Fernandez transfer interest from Real Madrid, but it seems PSG could also be one to watch as they look to make changes to their midfield.

PSG eyeing Enzo Fernandez transfer to build star-studded midfield

PSG already have some of the finest midfield players in world football in the form of Vitinha and Joao Neves, but there’s still perhaps also some room for improvement.

Fernandez would likely be an upgrade on Fabian Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery, though one imagines he wouldn’t come cheap as CFC surely won’t be too keen to let him go.

In fact, a recent report from TEAMtalk stated that the Blues were keen to open talks with both Fernandez and Moises Caicedo over new contracts.

That is perhaps a message to a club like PSG over their chances of landing Fernandez, though aside from the cost we’re adamant that he’d be a great fit at the Parc des Princes…

Enzo Fernandez Transfer Fit rating

Using our Transfer Fit rating system, we’ve scored Fernandez a high 18/25 for PSG.

Enzo Fernandez TOTAL SCORE: 18/25 Transfer fee ★☆☆☆☆ Performance ★★★★☆ Achievements ★★★★★ Career phase ★★★★☆ Squad need ★★★★☆

Fernandez is close to ideal for the Ligue 1 giants’ needs, as he’s one of the finest midfielders in world football on his day, who’s won major trophies such as the Club World Cup and the Europa Conference League with Chelsea, and the World Cup with Argentina.

His price tag would likely be an issue, but at the age of 25 they’d also get him for what should be his peak years in the near future, so this could be a player well worth paying over the odds for.