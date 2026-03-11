Report: Euro giants begin talks with Bernardo Silva as Man City star nears contract expiry

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly initiated discussions with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva over a potential move once his current contract expires.



According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are exploring the possibility of signing the Portuguese international as a free agent, although they are expected to face competition from several clubs around the world.

Silva’s long-term future remains uncertain with his deal at Man City approaching its final stages.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most influential players during Pep Guardiola’s era at the Etihad Stadium, and any departure would mark the end of a highly successful chapter for both player and club.

Juventus are looking to add experience to their squad

Juventus are believed to view Silva as an ideal addition to their midfield as they continue to reshape their squad.

The Turin club has been attempting to rebuild a competitive team capable of challenging for domestic and European honours after a period of transition.

Silva’s experience at the highest level makes him an attractive target. Over the course of his career at Man City, the Portuguese playmaker has developed a reputation as one of the most technically gifted and tactically intelligent midfielders in European football.

His ability to operate in multiple roles, including as an attacking midfielder, wide playmaker, or deeper central midfielder, offers tactical flexibility that many top clubs value.

Bernardo Silva has been highly successful at Man City

Silva has been a central figure in Man City’s rise to dominance under Guardiola.

During his time at the club, he has played a crucial role in winning numerous major trophies, including multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the UEFA Champions League.

Silva’s relentless work rate, creativity, and ability to control matches have made him a favourite among City supporters and a trusted figure in Guardiola’s tactical system.

Despite his importance to the squad, speculation about Silva’s future has surfaced repeatedly in recent years, with the player occasionally linked with moves to Spain, Italy, and other leagues.

Juventus are not the only club interested in securing Silva’s services. Reports suggest Galatasaray and Inter Miami are also monitoring the situation closely.

