Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold has confirmed that Igor Tudor will lead the pre-match press conference on Friday, signaling that the interim manager will remain in the dugout for the crucial trip to Anfield.

The news comes in the wake of a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, a result that has left fans and pundits questioning if Tudor is the right man to prevent a historic relegation.

Taking to X, Gold broke the news of the club’s decision: “Spurs have confirmed that Igor Tudor is scheduled to take his press conference on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm ahead of the Liverpool match.”

Igor Tudor expected to remain in charge for the Liverpool game

Despite the outcry following the disaster in Madrid, the Tottenham hierarchy appears to be sticking with Tudor for at least one more game.

The 47-year-old’s brief tenure has been nothing short of a nightmare; since replacing Thomas Frank 25 days ago, he has lost all four of his matches in charge, conceding a staggering 14 goals in the process.

The defeat at the Metropolitano was particularly bruising. Tudor made the controversial decision to drop first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for Antonin Kinsky, only to haul the 22-year-old off after just 17 minutes following two massive errors.

While Tudor claimed the move was made to protect the young keeper, the tactical chaos has reportedly left players unconvinced by his leadership.

Spurs could still sack Tudor amid serious relegation threat

While he will face the media on Friday, Tudor’s position remains incredibly insecure.

Tottenham currently sit in 16th place, just one point above the relegation zone. With rivals like Nottingham Forest and Wolves beginning to pick up points, the once-unthinkable prospect of Championship football for the first time since 1977 is now a grim reality.

Match Venue Result vs Arsenal Home Loss 1–4 vs Fulham Away Loss 2–1 vs Crystal Palace Home Loss 1–3 Atletico Madrid Away Loss 5-2

Igor Tudor is winless since taking interim role at Tottenham

The board, led by executive Vinai Venkatesham, is reportedly under immense pressure to act before the upcoming international break.

If Spurs suffer another heavy defeat against a top-four chasing Liverpool side, the club may have no choice but to pull the trigger on their second manager of the year.

Recently sacked Sean Dyche and former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi remain the top names on a survival shortlist should Tudor be dismissed.