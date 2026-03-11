Jeremy Doku celebrates with his Manchester City teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Atletico Madrid ahead of this summer.

This comes as Man City and Doku have talks scheduled to resolve the Belgium international’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, according to TEAMtalk.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Despite showing moments of real quality since joining City, Doku hasn’t quite established himself as a regular starter, particularly since Pep Guardiola brought in Antoine Semenyo in January.

Doku could surely still have a role to play as a squad player at City, but that’s also probably not something the 23-year-old himself would be that happy with.

Jeremy Doku could get La Liga transfer opportunity

TEAMtalk’s report adds that Doku could get the opportunity to move to Spain as Atletico Madrid are planning to make major changes to their attack this summer.

It remains to be seen if City will allow such a deal to go ahead, as the report suggests they have already planned talks over a possible new contract for a player they rate highly.

Still, Doku himself seems to be unsettled, so Atletico may fancy their chances of getting a deal done here.

Should Man City keep Jeremy Doku?

Doku is an exciting talent who could still blossom into a more well-rounded player, but City might also do well to cash in on him.

With only three goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this season, Doku isn’t really contributing enough on a regular basis.

It’s not too surprising that MCFC felt they needed to add someone like Semenyo to their squad in January, while there was also the addition of Rayan Cherki in the summer.

All in all, that gives Guardiola a lot of options, so it might make sense to offload one or two of those players to perhaps make room for signings elsewhere in the squad.