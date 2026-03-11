Richard Hughes and Arne Slot (Photo by Getty Images, Mark Pain/Alamy)

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen is being linked with a return to the Premier League, and Liverpool is keen on securing his signature.

According to reports from Spain, they would be willing to pay €70 million in order to sign the talented young defender. The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Bournemouth. There is no doubt that he can succeed in La Liga as well, and it will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

They need quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 20-year-old is a long-term asset. It would not be a surprise if they refused to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, Liverpool needs more quality in the defensive unit. They are likely to lose Ibrahima Konate in the summer when his contract expires. The French International has not signed an extension with the club. In addition, Joe Gomez could be on his way out of the club as well. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Liverpool will not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Signing a talented young central defender should be a priority for Liverpool, and the Spaniard would be ideal for them. He knows the Premier League well, and he could make an immediate impact. The opportunity to join Liverpool could be an interesting option for the player, especially if Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Real Madrid paid €50 million for him, and the opportunity to make a quick profit could be tempting. Also, Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, knows the player well from his time at Bournemouth, and he might be able to convince the player to return to England.