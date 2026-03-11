Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are plotting a summer move for Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad.

The 24-year-old Japanese international has done well in Spain, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah has not been at his best this season, and the Egyptian has been linked with an exit. Liverpool will need to replace him properly, and they have identified the La Liga attacker as an option.

According to reports from Spain, they would be prepared to pay €80 million in order to get the deal done. The reported offer would be hard for the Spanish club to turn down, and they are likely to sanction his departure if the offer is presented in the summer.

Convincing the player to join Liverpool will not be difficult either. It would be a huge opportunity in his career, and he will look to join the Premier League champions if the opportunity presents itself.

The 24-year-old can operate on the right flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the team. He has recorded five goal contributions in all competitions this season. Joining a top-quality team like Liverpool could bring out the best in him. Kubo has been backed to become a “superstar” in future.

Liverpool needs more quality on the flanks, and ideally, they should look to invest in a left-sided attacker as well. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in two quality wingers in the summer. They have also been linked to Yan Diomande.

The 24-year-old Japanese international has the technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the move goes through.