Man United and Chelsea to compete for £43m Bundesliga midfielder

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Several of Europe’s biggest clubs are reportedly monitoring SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, with Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal among those showing interest.



According to TEAMtalk, representatives from the three English clubs have recently attended matches to scout the promising 20-year-old Switzerland international.

Manzambi has emerged as one of the most exciting young midfield prospects in the Bundesliga.

His performances have not only attracted attention from England but have also caught the eye of continental giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, setting the stage for a potentially competitive transfer battle in the coming windows.

Manzambi has impressed in the Bundesliga

Manzambi has enjoyed a rapid rise at Freiburg, establishing himself as one of the club’s most dynamic midfielders despite his young age.

The Swiss international is widely regarded as a modern box-to-box midfielder, capable of contributing in both defensive and attacking phases of play.

His game is defined by energy, physical strength, and tactical intelligence.

Manzambi regularly covers large areas of the pitch, helping his team recover possession while also driving the ball forward in transition. Scouts have also highlighted his composure on the ball and his ability to link midfield with attack.

Freiburg have built a reputation in recent years for developing talented players and giving young prospects opportunities to flourish.

Man United and Chelsea among clubs monitoring the midfielder

Man United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all believed to be evaluating Manzambi as part of their long-term recruitment strategies.

Each of the three clubs has been seeking midfielders who can combine technical ability with athleticism, and the Swiss youngster fits that profile.

Man United have been exploring several midfield options as they continue reshaping the squad, while Chelsea’s recruitment model has focused heavily on signing young players with significant potential.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, are also keen to add depth and energy to their midfield as they compete on multiple fronts.

