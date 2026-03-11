Man United consider move for 28-year-old midfielder who has impressed scouts this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly assessing the possibility of signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré as part of their ongoing squad planning ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to Football Insider, the Ivory Coast international has caught the attention of United’s scouting department following a series of consistent performances in the Premier League this season.

United are carefully evaluating multiple midfield targets while preparing for what could be another significant recruitment drive under the club’s evolving sporting structure.

Sangaré is believed to be among several players under consideration, although any potential move may depend on whether the club first secures other priority targets higher on their transfer shortlist.

Sangare’s role at Nottingham Forest

Sangaré has been an important presence in Nottingham Forest’s midfield since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven. Known for his physicality, defensive awareness, and ball-winning ability, the 28-year-old has developed a reputation as a reliable defensive midfielder capable of shielding the back line.

During the 2025/26 season, Sangaré has made 32 appearances across all competitions, playing a central role in Forest’s midfield structure. His ability to break up opposition attacks and recycle possession has made him a valuable component of the team’s tactical setup.

Sangaré’s performances have not gone unnoticed. Several Premier League clubs have reportedly monitored the midfielder in recent seasons, recognising his ability to combine strength with technical composure.

Man United are planning to rebuild their midfield

Man United’s interest in Sangaré shows an effort to reinforce the midfield department.

The club has been evaluating options capable of providing defensive stability while also supporting younger midfield talents already within the squad.

United’s recruitment team is believed to be exploring a variety of profiles for the position.

Alongside Sangaré, reports have also linked the club with his Nottingham Forest teammate Elliot Anderson, who has impressed with his creativity and energy in midfield.

The pursuit of Sangaré would likely be part of a wider strategy aimed at strengthening depth and balance within the squad as United aim to compete more consistently at the top level.

The signing of midfielder at Old Trafford is also linked with the impending departure of Casemiro who is set to move at the end of the season.

