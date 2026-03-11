(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are very interested in signing the Inter Milan defender, Federico Dimarco.

The 28-year-old is in sublime form this season, and he has recorded 22 goal contributions. He has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the game, and Manchester United are prepared to pay a premium for him.

Liverpool are also interested in Dimarco.

Man United plan for Federico Dimarco

According to a report from football transfers, Manchester United are looking to open negotiations for him at €45 million, but they would be willing to go as high as €60 million in order to sign the Italian. However, signing him will be difficult. Inter Milan values him highly and does not want to lose him. They are looking to offer him a contract extension.

It remains to be seen whether the defender is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club. He has a contract with them until 2027, and they are looking to extend his deal until 2030. If he decides to sign a new deal with the Italian club, it will be impossible for Manchester United to get the deal done.

Can Man United convince Dimarco?

Manchester United’s best bet would be to convince the player to turn down an extension with the Italian club and move to England. If he decides to force an exit, the Italian outfit will be under pressure to sanction his departure.

€60 million is a lot of money for a player who will be out of contract in 2027. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United could use a complete full-back like Dimarco, who can contribute at both ends of the pitch. The 28-year-old would be an excellent acquisition for them. He’s at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact.