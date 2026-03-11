Man United and Tottenham have same Premier League manager on their radar

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has become one of the most sought-after coaches in the Premier League as the end of the season approaches.



Several clubs are closely watching his situation, with Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly interested in the Spanish tactician, according to iNews.

Iraola’s contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, meaning he could potentially become available this summer.

With no confirmation yet that a new deal will be signed, speculation surrounding his future has intensified across English football.

Andoni Iraola’s rise as a Premier League manager

The 43-year-old has earned widespread praise for the work he has done at Bournemouth since arriving from Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. Known for his energetic tactical approach, Iraola has built a reputation for implementing an aggressive pressing style combined with quick attacking transitions.

His teams are often praised for their intensity, organisation, and ability to compete against more established opponents.

Under his guidance, Bournemouth have developed a clear playing identity, something that has caught the attention of several clubs searching for a progressive manager.

Before moving to England, Iraola impressed in La Liga with Rayo Vallecano, where he guided the Madrid-based club to promotion and later secured a memorable run to the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Interest from Man United and Tottenham

Man United are looking for a new manager and despite Michael Carrick impressing in his interim role at the club, he is not certain to get the job at the club.

The Red Devils are carefully assessing their options till the end of the season before making a decision.

Spurs, on the other hand, sacked Thomas Frank recently and replaced him with Igor Tudor.

They are also in a similar situation as Man United, with options being assessed behind the scenes.

Iraola will be a man in demand and his contract situation could make things easier for interested clubs.

Man United consider move for 28-year-old midfielder who has impressed scouts this season