Manchester United are interested in signing the West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder has impressed in the Premier League, and Manchester United have been scouting him extensively. They are impressed with his performances, and they are looking to sign him at the end of the season.

The player could cost around €75 million, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. They have identified him as a “high priority” target, as per SportsBoom.

It is no secret that Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. Fernandes could be the ideal long-term acquisition for them. The 21-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player for the Red Devils.

The midfielder will add control, creativity, and composure in the middle of the park. He has all the tools to develop into a quality box-to-box midfielder in the Premier League. The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be hard to turn down for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to compete in Europe next season and fight for trophies.

Manchester United have shown significant improvement in recent weeks and are pushing for Champions League qualification. The opportunity to join them will be exciting for the young midfielder. He has himself in the Premier League with West Ham, and joining a bigger club could help him take the next step in his career. He could be the ideal long-term acquisition for Manchester United.

However, the asking price is quite steep, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up.