Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old defender has done well for the German outfit, and clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring his progress. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

In an interview with The Mirror, the defender has revealed that he has read the reports linking him with Premier League clubs, but he is happy at the German club and is not considering a move.

He told: “It actually bounces off me pretty well. I’m reading these rumours for the first time myself, which is why I’m partly surprised. I’m very happy to be here at Eintracht.”

Collins has impressed in Germany, and he brings physicality to English football as well. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for clubs like Liverpool. Liverpool needs more depth in the defensive unit, especially with players like Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez expected to leave in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to test the resolve of the German club with an offer in the summer. The player is valued at £34 million, and they have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Even though the player has claimed that he is happy in Germany, the opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be hard to turn down.

Similarly, Arsenal are an elite club. However, they have plenty of quality defenders at their disposal. They might not be able to offer Collins a regular starting role. He needs to join a club where he can play every week. Perhaps the move to Liverpool would be best suited for him.