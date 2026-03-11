Real Madrid closely monitor the situation of Man City midfielder at the Etihad Stadium

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are closely monitoring the future of Manchester City midfielder Rodri as uncertainty continues to surround his contract situation at the Etihad Stadium.



According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on developments as the midfielder approaches a pivotal moment in his career.

Rodri’s current deal with Manchester City is approaching its final stages, with the 29-year-old expected to make an important decision about his future in the coming months.

If he chooses not to extend his contract this summer, he will enter the final year of his agreement with the Premier League champions, a situation that could open the door to a potential transfer.

Rodri’s importance at Man City

Rodri has become one of the most influential players in Pep Guardiola’s system.

Widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football, the Spanish international plays a crucial role in controlling the tempo of matches and protecting City’s back line.

Rodri’s ability to dictate play with precise passing, combined with his positional intelligence and defensive awareness, has made him indispensable to Guardiola’s tactical approach.

Over the past several seasons, he has been a central figure in City’s domestic dominance, helping the club secure multiple Premier League titles as well as their historic UEFA Champions League triumph.

Beyond his defensive responsibilities, Rodri has also delivered decisive moments in attack, often scoring crucial goals in high-pressure matches.

Rodri’s honours at Man City

Competition Titles Seasons / Years Won Premier League 4 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24 FA Cup 1 2022–23 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 2 2019–20, 2020–21 FA Community Shield 2 2019, 2024 UEFA Champions League 1 2022–23 UEFA Super Cup 1 2023 FIFA Club World Cup 1 2023 Total 12

Real Madrid are planning to rebuild their midfield

Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri comes as part of a broader effort to reshape their midfield following the departure of long-time leader Luka Modrić, who joined AC Milan last year.

The Spanish club has been gradually transitioning to a new generation of midfielders, combining experienced players with emerging talent.

Rodri’s profile fits perfectly with this strategy. His experience at the highest level, combined with his tactical discipline and leadership qualities, make him an appealing candidate to anchor Real Madrid’s midfield in the coming years.

Man City are likely to push hard to retain one of their most important players, but Real Madrid’s interest ensures the situation will be closely watched across Europe.

