Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close watch on Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier as they prepare for what could be another busy summer transfer window.



According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been added to the Red Devils’ shortlist of potential targets as the club evaluates ways to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

United’s recruitment team is believed to be assessing several creative midfield options, with Tavernier emerging as one of the names under consideration.

The Bournemouth player has impressed scouts this season with his consistency and versatility, making him an attractive candidate for clubs seeking proven Premier League talent.

Tavernier has had a positive impact at Bournemouth

Tavernier has enjoyed a productive season with Bournemouth, playing a significant role in the team’s attacking structure.

In the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, the midfielder has been directly involved in nine goals across 25 league appearances, contributing both goals and assists from midfield.

Originally developed at Middlesbrough, Tavernier earned recognition for his energy, creativity, and ability to influence games in the final third before making the move to Bournemouth.

Since joining the south coast club, he has steadily improved his performances and developed into a key player in their attacking system.

His strengths include intelligent movement, sharp passing, and the ability to carry the ball forward under pressure.

Tavernier’s versatility also allows him to operate in several roles, including as an attacking midfielder, wide playmaker, or deeper creative presence in midfield.

Marcus Tavernier Rating TOTAL SCORE: 16/25 Transfer fee ★★★★☆ 4/5 Performance ★★★☆☆ 3/5 Achievements ★☆☆☆☆ 1/5 Career phase ★★★☆☆ 3/5 Squad need ★★★★★ 5/5

We've given Tavernier a Transfer Fit rating of 16/25 – find out more about how it works here.

Man United receive boost in pursuit of Tavernier

Man United’s interest in Tavernier appears to be part of an effort to increase the team’s attacking creativity from midfield areas.

The club has been exploring options capable of complementing their existing players while providing additional depth for a demanding schedule that includes domestic and European competitions.

Reports suggest Bournemouth could be willing to consider offers if the right proposal arrives, with earlier estimates indicating that a transfer fee of around £40 million might be enough to secure the player’s services.

While it remains to be seen whether United will make a formal move, the midfielder’s creativity and versatility make him an interesting option for the Red Devils.

