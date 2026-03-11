(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Robert Andrich should have been sent off in the opening stages of Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen, according to BBC reporter Alex Howell.

The midfielder, who was already on a yellow card, escaped a second booking for a cynical foul that has now left Mikel Arteta’s side facing a mountain to climb in Germany.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The incident occurred early in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie at the BayArena.

Having already been cautioned in the very first minute for a heavy challenge on Viktor Gyokeres, Andrich appeared to strike again just moments later, manhandling the Swedish striker to stop a dangerous Arsenal counter-attack.

Andrich lucky to avoid sending off

Despite the clear nature of the infringement, the referee opted for a final warning rather than a dismissal.

Howell, providing live commentary on the match, highlighted the leniency of the officiating.

Howell tweeted:

“Andrich is very lucky to not get a second yellow for that foul on Gyökeres. One of those where you can imagine him getting one if he hadn’t been booked already.”

Andrich is very luck to not get a second yellow for that foul on Gyokeres. One of those where you can imagine him getting one if he hadn't been booked already — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) March 11, 2026

The decision to keep eleven men on the pitch for the hosts sparked immediate frustration from the Arsenal bench.

Andrich goal makes it worse for Arsenal

The failure to dismiss the German international became significantly more costly just seconds after the restart.

In the 46th minute, the very man who should have been in the dressing room found himself in the right place at the right time.

Andrich rose highest to meet a delivery in the box, heading the hosts into a 1-0 lead and punishing Arsenal for their inability to capitalize on their early dominance.

Robert Andrich fires Bayer Leverkusen into the lead against Arsenal ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/RKnz6XOFUq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2026

The goal has completely shifted the momentum of the tie, leaving the Premier League leaders reeling in a hostile atmosphere.

Should Leverkusen hold on to their lead, or extend it, the decision to spare Andrich will undoubtedly be the main talking point for Mikel Arteta in his post-match assessment.