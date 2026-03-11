Arsenal prepare ambitious move for PL club's star player who's refusing to sign new contract

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by
Tino Livramento and Mikel Arteta
Tino Livramento and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stu Forster, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer transfer window move for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento amid uncertainty over his future.

The 23-year-old will have just two years left on his Newcastle contract this summer and has so far not shown a willingness to sign a new deal.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which goes on to state that Arsenal are keen on Livramento and eyeing up a possible summer offer for him.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Livramento linked with Arsenal, while we’ve also covered Manchester United and City’s interest in the England international.

Tino Livramento transfer opportunity will surely be tempting for Arsenal and other big clubs

Livramento has done well at Newcastle, despite some injury problems, so his situation will surely continue to be of interest to Arsenal and other big clubs in the weeks and months ahead.

The former Chelsea youngster’s contract situation might mean he is able to move for relatively cheap this summer, though the Telegraph do not name a specific price in their report.

That requires a bit of guessing for our Transfer Fit rating, but see below for the score Livramento to Arsenal got, and click here to read more about how our methodology works

Tino Livramento TOTAL SCORE: 17/25
Transfer fee ★★★☆☆
Performance ★★★☆☆
Achievements ★★★☆☆
Career phase ★★★★☆
Squad need ★★★★☆

Livramento looks like he has it in him to be at the higher end of ‘medium’ for Arsenal in that he’d most likely add good depth to a position they may well need to strengthen in.

More Stories / Latest News
Antonin Kinsky leaves the pitch after being subbed off during Tottenham's defeat vs Atletico Madrid
Report: Tottenham star immediately linked with transfer away after Atletico Madrid disaster
Manchester United and Chelsea club badges
Man United and Chelsea to compete for £43m Bundesliga midfielder
Tottenham Hotspur logo on flag
Tottenham could lose key player to Euro giants looking for a long term solution

As noted by the Telegraph and by our previous reports, Ben White’s future at the Emirates Stadium could be in some doubt this summer, so the club will need to replace this experienced and influential player.

Livramento is also young enough that he could improve with time and perhaps challenge to be a starter later on, all without costing a fortune.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Tino Livramento

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *