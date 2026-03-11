Tino Livramento and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stu Forster, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer transfer window move for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento amid uncertainty over his future.

The 23-year-old will have just two years left on his Newcastle contract this summer and has so far not shown a willingness to sign a new deal.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which goes on to state that Arsenal are keen on Livramento and eyeing up a possible summer offer for him.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Livramento linked with Arsenal, while we’ve also covered Manchester United and City’s interest in the England international.

Tino Livramento transfer opportunity will surely be tempting for Arsenal and other big clubs

Livramento has done well at Newcastle, despite some injury problems, so his situation will surely continue to be of interest to Arsenal and other big clubs in the weeks and months ahead.

The former Chelsea youngster’s contract situation might mean he is able to move for relatively cheap this summer, though the Telegraph do not name a specific price in their report.

That requires a bit of guessing for our Transfer Fit rating, but see below for the score Livramento to Arsenal got, and click here to read more about how our methodology works…

Tino Livramento TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee ★★★☆☆ Performance ★★★☆☆ Achievements ★★★☆☆ Career phase ★★★★☆ Squad need ★★★★☆

Livramento looks like he has it in him to be at the higher end of ‘medium’ for Arsenal in that he’d most likely add good depth to a position they may well need to strengthen in.

As noted by the Telegraph and by our previous reports, Ben White’s future at the Emirates Stadium could be in some doubt this summer, so the club will need to replace this experienced and influential player.

Livramento is also young enough that he could improve with time and perhaps challenge to be a starter later on, all without costing a fortune.