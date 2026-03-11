Tottenham are ready to let team leader leave the club amid rising interest

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to part ways with Cristian Romero this summer as the club begins planning a major squad overhaul.



According to The Daily Telegraph, Spurs are open to listening to offers for the Argentine centre-back amid growing interest from Atlético Madrid.

Tottenham are navigating one of their most difficult seasons in recent years.

With the club struggling in the lower half of the Premier League table and uncertainty surrounding the long-term managerial situation, senior figures behind the scenes are reportedly preparing for a significant rebuilding phase that could stretch across the next three transfer windows.

Romero, despite being one of Tottenham’s most recognisable defenders, is believed to be among the players whose futures may be reconsidered as part of that restructuring process.

Romero has been individually successful at Tottenham

The Argentina international has been known for his physical style of play, strong tackling, and ability to step out of defence to intercept opposition attacks.

At his best, Romero has been a central pillar of Tottenham’s back line and a key figure in Argentina’s international success, including their 2022 World Cup triumph and subsequent international campaigns.

However, Tottenham’s inconsistent defensive performances this season have led the club to reassess several areas of the squad.

While Romero remains highly regarded for his qualities, Spurs may be willing to consider offers if it helps fund a rebuilding project.

Atletico Madrid are not the only club interested

Atlético Madrid are reportedly among the clubs most interested in Romero’s situation.

The Spanish side have long valued defenders with the kind of intensity and defensive aggression that characterise the Argentine’s playing style.

Under Diego Simeone, Atlético have traditionally built their identity around strong defensive organisation and physicality.

For Atlético, the opportunity to sign a defender already proven in elite European competitions could represent a valuable addition to their squad as they plan for the next phase of their project.

Real Madrid are also interested in a move for the Spurs defender and could be involved in a transfer battle with their city rivals.

Los Blancos could launch a €100m move for the Premier League defender.

