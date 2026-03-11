Tottenham could lose key player to Euro giants looking for a long term solution

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as they begin planning for the future of their goalkeeping department.



According to Calciomercato, the Serie A leaders have been tracking the Italian international for several weeks and have identified him as a potential long-term replacement for veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Inter’s recruitment team is believed to be assessing several candidates capable of strengthening their squad ahead of the next season.

Vicario has emerged as one of the most intriguing options due to his performances in the Premier League and his growing reputation within Italian football.

Vicario’s development at Tottenham has been impressive

Vicario has gradually established himself as one of the club’s most reliable performers.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper is known for his quick reflexes, command of the penalty area, and ability to distribute the ball effectively from the back.

His recent form has been inconsistent though but there is no question about his quality as a goalkeeper.

His ability to produce important saves during difficult matches has helped maintain his status as one of the squad’s standout players.

Inter Milan are planning for the future

Inter Milan’s interest in Vicario is closely linked to their long-term planning between the posts.

Yann Sommer, who has been an important figure in the team’s recent success, is now approaching the latter stages of his career.

The club’s hierarchy is therefore evaluating options capable of taking over as the next first-choice goalkeeper in the coming years.

Vicario’s experience in both Serie A and the Premier League makes him an attractive candidate.

Reports suggest that Tottenham would likely demand a fee of around €30 million to consider a transfer.

