Igor Tudor could be sacked already, Tottenham legend "has been spoken to" about emergency move

Tottenham could reportedly already be set to part ways with interim manager Igor Tudor after just four games in charge.

The Croatian tactician has made an awful start to life at Spurs, culminating in last night’s dire performance in a 5-2 Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid.

It seems Tudor’s struggles could now seriously lead Tottenham into making a speedy change in the dugout, with former player and club legend Robbie Keane contacted about coming in, according to TEAMtalk.

Tudor probably thought he’d have a bit more time, but things have been so bad that it seems Tottenham’s board are now already exploring options to replace him.

The latest on Igor Tudor and Tottenham’s manager situation

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has provided an update on Spurs’ manager situation, with Tudor seemingly in real danger, and with Keane approached over coming in to try to rescue the club as they look to be facing the very real threat of relegation.

“The club’s hierarchy are now in talks having previously decided that Tudor would get until after the Atletico second leg…but the first leg defeat has forced a rethink,” Bailey said.

He added: “As it stands the club are continuing to do work, as they have been for more than a week, on options to replace Igor Tudor – the hierarchy are aware that the squad have not reacted to Tudor as they hoped.

“Robbie Keane has been spoken to, but he is also a top target for Crystal Palace and has been linked to Celtic, heading into the summer.

“Spurs are considering all options and we understand a host of agents and intermediaries have contacted them about potential replacements. But Keane is very much a preferred option.”

How bad could things get for Tottenham?

Tottenham are currently on a run of six consecutive defeats in all competitions, with the team’s dire form leaving them just a point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, last night’s heavy defeat in Spain surely means the team can kiss goodbye to their Champions League campaign this season.

There’s not a lot of time left for THFC to turn things around, and it perhaps seems like hiring Tudor is a gamble that has majorly backfired.

At the same time, however, Keane isn’t that experienced and might not be the best option either, considering the seriousness of the club’s situation.