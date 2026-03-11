Report: Tottenham star immediately linked with transfer away after Atletico Madrid disaster

Antonin Kinsky leaves the pitch after being subbed off during Tottenham's defeat vs Atletico Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is reportedly already expected to leave the club after last night’s disaster performance against Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old was thrown in at the deep end last night as Spurs manager Igor Tudor named him in the starting line up against Atletico Madrid.

However, Kinsky was then remarkably substituted off after a nightmare opening 15 minutes that saw him concede three goals, including one from a major howler.

Tudor replaced Kinsky with the usual number one Guglielmo Vicario, in what really feels like the ultimate humiliation for the young ‘keeper who’d been given a very difficult task coming into such an out-of-form and unconfident team.

Antonin Kinsky expected to leave Spurs on loan in summer transfer window

According to the Telegraph, this incident now looks likely to mean that Kinsky leaves Tottenham on loan this summer.

The Czech Republic Under-21 international is seemingly considering his options in a bid to rebuild his career, in what now looks like a long way back for him with Spurs.

It’s not often you see goalkeepers substituted during games unless they’re injured, and the overall feeling is that Tudor handled this badly.

The Telegraph are already casting serious doubts over Kinsky’s future, with the report also quoting a former club employee as describing Tudor’s behaviour as “disgraceful”.

Antonin Kinsky had looked set for no.1 position at Spurs

The Telegraph’s report also suggests Kinsky had looked set to challenge for the number one spot at Spurs, though this plan is now in tatters.

It will be interesting to see where his career goes from here, but it’s going to require huge mental toughness to overcome this humiliating incident.

Kinsky had been highly rated before joining THFC as a youngster, and this will now be a big test of his quality and his character.