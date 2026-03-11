Report: Tottenham star immediately linked with transfer away after Atletico Madrid disaster

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Antonin Kinsky leaves the pitch after being subbed off during Tottenham's defeat vs Atletico Madrid
Antonin Kinsky leaves the pitch after being subbed off during Tottenham's defeat vs Atletico Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is reportedly already expected to leave the club after last night’s disaster performance against Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old was thrown in at the deep end last night as Spurs manager Igor Tudor named him in the starting line up against Atletico Madrid.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, Kinsky was then remarkably substituted off after a nightmare opening 15 minutes that saw him concede three goals, including one from a major howler.

Tudor replaced Kinsky with the usual number one Guglielmo Vicario, in what really feels like the ultimate humiliation for the young ‘keeper who’d been given a very difficult task coming into such an out-of-form and unconfident team.

Antonin Kinsky expected to leave Spurs on loan in summer transfer window

According to the Telegraph, this incident now looks likely to mean that Kinsky leaves Tottenham on loan this summer.

The Czech Republic Under-21 international is seemingly considering his options in a bid to rebuild his career, in what now looks like a long way back for him with Spurs.

It’s not often you see goalkeepers substituted during games unless they’re injured, and the overall feeling is that Tudor handled this badly.

The Telegraph are already casting serious doubts over Kinsky’s future, with the report also quoting a former club employee as describing Tudor’s behaviour as “disgraceful”.

Antonin Kinsky had looked set for no.1 position at Spurs

The Telegraph’s report also suggests Kinsky had looked set to challenge for the number one spot at Spurs, though this plan is now in tatters.

More Stories / Latest News
Tino Livramento and Mikel Arteta
Bid prepared: Arsenal considering move for contract rebel who’s also United & City transfer target
Manchester United and Chelsea club badges
Man United and Chelsea to compete for £43m Bundesliga midfielder
Tottenham Hotspur logo on flag
Tottenham could lose key player to Euro giants looking for a long term solution

It will be interesting to see where his career goes from here, but it’s going to require huge mental toughness to overcome this humiliating incident.

Kinsky had been highly rated before joining THFC as a youngster, and this will now be a big test of his quality and his character.

More Stories Antonin Kinsky

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. He’s terrible another shit recuirtment with data it’s doesn’t work on its own u may go n watch these players but we don’t we look at data n go heat signing time n time we have did this n 80% of time it back fires its not hard to see we cheap out on vicario n kinsky when so many good keepers out there we buy these two clowns n if u have a shit keeper that panics then it makes whole team panic

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *