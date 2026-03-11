"I have never seen anything like this" - Tudor left stunned after Atletico thrash Tottenham

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Tottenham suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to Atlético Madrid, leaving manager Igor Tudor searching for answers after one of the most chaotic matches of the club’s turbulent season.



The Croatian coach admitted after the game that the performance and particularly the events surrounding goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, were unlike anything he had experienced in his managerial career.

Spurs entered the match hoping to build momentum and stabilise their campaign, but instead endured a dramatic collapse against Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid, who ruthlessly exposed Tottenham’s defensive fragility throughout the contest.

A night to forget for Tottenham in Spain

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor started goalkeeper Kinsky instead of Guglielmo Vicario but the goalkeeper had a night to forget.

He made several high-profile early errors which lead to Spurs going down 3-0 in the first 15 minutes of the match.

The Spanish side capitalized on Tottenham’s defensive mistakes, repeatedly exploiting the spaces left in transition.

Tudor decided to take off Kinsky for Vicario in the 16th minute of the match to end the goalkeeper’s misery, who went straight down the tunnel after the substitution.

By the time the final whistle blew, the 5-2 scoreline reflected Atlético Madrid’s dominance and Tottenham’s inability to regain control of the game.

Following the match, Tudor said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“It was the right call to play Kinsky. He’s an important goalkeeper. Then what happens next has no explanation”.

“I never seen anything like this in 15 years”.

“I changed Kinsky to help him… it’s a bad moment as everything is going in wrong direction for us”.

Atletico Madrid completely outplayed Spurs

While Tottenham struggled, Atlético Madrid demonstrated why they remain one of Europe’s most disciplined teams under Simeone.

Their defensive organisation and sharp attacking transitions proved too much for Spurs to handle.

Players across Atlético’s lineup contributed to the impressive performance, combining tactical discipline with efficient finishing in front of goal.

It is a mountain to climb for Spurs in the second leg and considering their form and recent performances, it is difficul to see them turnaround the deficit in the return leg in North London.

