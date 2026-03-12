(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Liverpool hierarchy remains fully behind Arne Slot, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, despite the club’s recent 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

The loss in Istanbul has intensified pressure on the Dutchman during what has been a turbulent second season at Anfield, but the club’s leadership is reportedly maintaining a patient approach.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein clarified the club’s stance:

“Liverpool, from what we hear, are behind Arne Slot. He’s under contract until 2027 and they want him to be their coach. The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.”

Liverpool fully back Arne Slot despite poor season

While Slot delivered the Premier League title in his debut campaign, the 2025/26 season has been a stark contrast.

The Reds currently sit in sixth place, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal, and have struggled with consistency throughout.

The 1-0 defeat at RAMS Park, Slot’s 100th game in charge, was further discouraging, marked by a seventh-minute Mario Lemina header that exposed familiar defensive vulnerabilities from set-pieces.

Despite the frustration, the board, led by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, reportedly are fully behind the Dutchman, despite speculations about Xabi Alonso’s potential return.

Ornstein noted that it would be disrespectful to suggest an exit is imminent, emphasising that the club is not looking to make a change before the summer at the earliest.

Is Slot the right man for the job?

Questions are inevitably mounting among the fanbase as Liverpool faces the prospect of a trophy-less season.

The team has already suffered five Premier League defeats due to 90th-minute goals this term, a club record, and the ‘invincible’ aura of Anfield has been tested by shock home defeats to bottom half teams.

The heavy summer investment, particularly the record-breaking signing of stars like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak has yet to yield results.

However, with the second leg against Galatasaray still to come at Anfield, and an FA Cup run still alive, the hierarchy is betting on Slot to instigate a late-season turnaround.

For now, the sack button remains unpushed, but the pressure will reach fever pitch if Champions League qualification is not secured.