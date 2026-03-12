Striker hints at future move with Arsenal waiting in the line to make a move for him

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and his latest comments will surely encourage Mikel Arteta.



The Gunners have invested heavily in their attacking department in recent windows.

Viktor Gyokeres joined the club last summer and he is the current leader of their attack but his form has been shaky throughout the season.

In 28 Premier League appearances this season, Gyokeres has just scored ten goals, which is clearly a poor return for a striker who plays for a club who regularly competes for the league title.

Alvarez is a player who has been constantly linked with a move back to the Premier League after impressing at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

Arsenal given hope of signing Julian Alvarez

As reported by the Mirror, Alvarez has refused to rule out a move away from Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, but maybe yes, maybe no. You never know,” the former Man City striker said.

“But I’m very happy here. You ask me a question that will end up all over the place, but I’m happy.

“I’m thinking about the day-to-day, I’m working to improve, to give my best here, I never said anything bad about the club, I’m very grateful, the people also showed me their affection, so I’m very happy.”

Gunners will face intense competition for the attacker

Arsenal will not be the only club looking to sign him if Alvarez becomes available in the near future.

Barcelona have been constantly linked with a move for him and they see him as a long term replacement of Robert Lewandowski.

There have been murmurs in the media of Chelsea joining the race to sign the former Manchester City attacker as well.

Considering his quality, pedigree and his potential to get even better, the biggest clubs will be invilved in the race to sign him.

