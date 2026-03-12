Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea against Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Adri Mehmeti from the New York Red Bulls academy at the end of the season.

The 16-year-old midfielder is highly rated, and the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his development. He is currently valued at €20 million, but the valuation could rise to €50 million if he continues to impress. Arsenal and Chelsea could look to sign him before his value explodes, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal or Chelsea could look to sign the player and loan him back, allowing him to continue his development with regular opportunities. The deal would be lucrative for the selling club as well.

The player has been described as a “complete midfielder” for his ability to operate as both a central and defensive midfielder. He has the physicality for English football as well, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea manage to secure his signature.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be quite exciting for the young midfielder. It would be a major step in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. He is unlikely to start in the Premier League right now, but he could be an important part of the youth team at Arsenal or Chelsea.

Both clubs have exceptional youth facilities, and they could help the 16-year-old fulfil his potential. He will look to establish himself as an important first-team player for either club in future.

Whoever signs him could have a future star on their hands. If they can sign him for €20 million, the deal could look like a bargain in future.