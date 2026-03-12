Arsenal hold initial talks with €60 million defender on the radar of Bayern Munich

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly taken early steps toward a potential move for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, as the club continues to evaluate defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to French outlet L’Équipe, the Gunners have already held initial discussions with Leipzig regarding the highly rated French centre-back.

Lukeba has become one of the most sought-after young defenders in European football.

Arsenal are believed to be among several clubs tracking his progress, while Bayern Munich are also reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

Lukeba has impressed Arsenal and Bayern Munich

Lukeba has steadily built a reputation as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.

The 23-year-old France international joined RB Leipzig after developing through the academy at Olympique Lyonnais, where he first showcased his defensive intelligence and composure on the ball.

His performances in the Bundesliga and European competitions have highlighted his ability to combine defensive solidity with strong technical skills, a profile that modern top clubs increasingly value.

Standing out for his pace, positioning, and confidence in possession, Lukeba has often been deployed as a left-sided centre-back, a role that allows him to step forward into midfield and help initiate attacking moves from the back.

Arteta wants to invest more money in his defense

Arteta has a habit of focusing more on his defense and his transfer business in recent windows shows that.

The Gunners have placed considerable emphasis on signing players capable of fitting into a possession-based system while maintaining defensive stability.

Although Arsenal already possess several quality centre-backs, the club is believed to be evaluating options to strengthen depth and prepare for the future, especially with the demands of competing across multiple competitions.

Lukeba’s age, playing style, and potential make him an attractive option for Arsenal’s recruitment team.

