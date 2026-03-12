Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch.

The 19-year-old has done quite well in Germany, and he has attracted the attention of Arsenal and Liverpool scouts. They have been monitoring his progress, and they are leading the race for his signature. According to a report from TEAMtalk, he could cost around €50 million.

The report further claims that it would take an “exceptionally high” sum of money to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Arsenal come forward with an official offer to sign him.

Jeltsch has proven himself to be a reliable defender in the Bundesliga, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. Apart from his qualities as a defender, he is calm and composed on the ball, and his distribution would add a new dimension to Arsenal and Liverpool.

The asking price seems quite expensive for a young talent like him. Arsenal and Liverpool might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable fee. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The defender has been likened to Mats Hummels due to stylistic similarities. He has a bright future ahead of himself, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two English clubs.

The possibility of moving to the Premier League will be exciting for Jeltsch, and he will look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both clubs could groom him into a star. They could also provide him with a platform to fight for trophies.