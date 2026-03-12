Leandro Trossard of Arsenal scores against Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Marco Palestra from Atalanta.

The 20-year-old full-back has done well for the Italian outfit Cagliari during his loan spell, and he has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs. According to Sports Boom, he could cost around €50 million, and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham come forward with an offer to sign him.

Palestra has proved himself to be a reliable defender, and he can be quite effective going forward. He could add a new dimension to the Arsenal or Tottenham defence.

Ben White has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, and they need to replace him properly. The 20-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. The asking price is quite steep, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can negotiate a more reasonable deal to sign the player.

On the other hand, Pedro Porro has been linked with a move away from Tottenham. They will need to replace the Spaniard properly if he decides to move on. Signing Palestra could prove to be a wise decision. The 20-year-old certainly has the technical attributes for English football, and he could be an important player for Arsenal or Tottenham in the long term.

The defender is quite young, and he has plenty of room for development. Arsenal or Tottenham could nurture him into a future star. The opportunity to move to England will be tempting for the young defender, and he will hope to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again.

Other clubs are monitoring the young defender as well, and the London clubs should look to move quickly if they want to win the race for his signature.