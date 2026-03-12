Premier League star claims he prefers West Ham over Villa

Axel Disasi celebrates with his West Ham teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been given a boost as Axel Disasi has spoken about how happy he is with life at the London Stadium.

The Frenchman spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, and then spent a few months back at Chelsea before sealing a loan move to West Ham this January.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It remains to be seen how realistic it will be for the Hammers to keep Disasi if they end up getting relegated, but so far he’s performing well and has made it clear he’s enjoying life under Nuno Espirito Santo.

That surely gives West Ham a good chance of making Disasi’s move from Chelsea permanent if they can still offer Premier League football next season.

Axel Disasi on life at West Ham

“I needed to play, and especially in my position,” Disasi said. “Because it’s something that I missed last season [with Villa], when I was playing out of position.

“The manager has allowed me to express myself.”

Disasi looks back to his best since joining WHUFC and this could be a good move for him, though he’ll understandably prioritise continuing in the top flight if possible.

Chelsea will also surely be keen to offload the 28-year-old, but it will still also be important for them to get a good offer for him.

The Blues spent big money on bringing in Disasi from Monaco, and though he’s flopped at Stamford Bridge, there could still be decent money to make from his sale, which could mean inviting rival bidders to compete with West Ham for this signing.